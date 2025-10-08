KISS’ Gene Simmons 'completely fine' after 'slight fender bender' in Los Angeles

KISS founder Gene Simmons is doing okay after getting into a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer updated fans about his condition in a post on X, sharing, "Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I'm completely fine."

“I had a slight fender bender. It happens,” he added. “Especially to those of us [who] were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

According to a statement obtained by ABC News from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched Tuesday after reports of a “traffic collision” on the Pacific Coast Highway, noting a “black Lincoln Navigator struck a parked vehicle.”

“A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, a male adult, might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash,” read the statement. “The male adult was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

