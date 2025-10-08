KISS’ Gene Simmons 'completely fine' after 'slight fender bender' in Los Angeles

Gene Simmons on 'Dancing with the Stars'/(Disney/Eric McCandless)
By Jill Lances
KISS founder Gene Simmons is doing okay after getting into a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer updated fans about his condition in a post on X, sharing, "Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I'm completely fine."

“I had a slight fender bender. It happens,” he added. “Especially to those of us [who] were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”
According to a statement obtained by ABC News from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched Tuesday after reports of a “traffic collision” on the Pacific Coast Highway, noting a “black Lincoln Navigator struck a parked vehicle.”
“A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, a male adult, might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash,” read the statement. “The male adult was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!