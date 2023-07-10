KISS' Gene Simmons takes great pride in relationship with bandmate Paul Stanley

ABC/Tsuni

By Jill Lances

KISS members have achieved a lot over the course of their five-decade career, but for Gene Simmons, one of the things he's most proud of is his relationship with bandmate Paul Stanley.

"We continue to have this astonishing relationship, and I've always been so sad when [JohnLennon and [PaulMcCartney and [MickJagger and [KeithRichards started backbiting," Simmons shared in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored. "I mean, even Cain and Abel didn't get along so well."

He describes his relationship with Stanley as “this resilient sort of the ‘brother-I-never-had’ kind of thing.” Although they don’t agree on many things, he notes “there’s an abiding admiration and respect for the talent that he has that I will never have, and hopefully, the piece of the puzzle that I bring to it that he doesn’t have.”

Simmons adds, “It works. You don’t know everything, and I don’t, and when you meet somebody that’s a kindred spirit, you can run and be bigger than you ever were.”

KISS is currently on the End of the Road tour and will play Rattvik, Sweden, July 12 and 13. The final KISS shows are set to happen December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

