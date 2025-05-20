KISS' Gene Simmons says upcoming Las Vegas event is ‘not a KISS show’

It was announced in March that KISS' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley would be performing together at the convention-like event KISS Army Storms Las Vegas, but Simmons says people are getting the wrong idea about what it is.

"There's a mistaken notion that KISS is having a big Vegas event," Simmons tells ABC Audio. “This [event] is completely because of the fans. ... And we are going along for the celebration."

In addition to Simmons and Stanley, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer will be there, along with former KISS member Bruce Kulick and other acts. There could even be other members of KISS.

Simmons shares, "We've invited Ace and Peter, we don't know if they're going to attend or send greetings or anything," referring founding members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

Simmons stresses the performance they’ll be putting on is "not a KISS show," saying it’s going to be "more conversational, like we were in their garage, at a local place ... so it's much more intimate."

“I make the distinction because we promised ... once we put on the last shows here in New York City at Madison Square Garden, afterwards we said we will never do a KISS show ever again,” Simmons explains.

He says they made their decision to stop touring, "Because you've got to have self-respect when you're the champion of the world, and when you've been there and done that, go out when you are on top."

KISS Army Storms Las Vegas will take place Nov. 14-16 at the Virgin Hotels. While Simmons and Stanley’s unmasked performance won't be a KISS show, it will be the first time they’ve performed together since KISS' final concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

More info on KISS Army Storms Las Vegas can be found at kissarmystormsvegas.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.