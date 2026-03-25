KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s most used guitar headed for auction

Personal items from the late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley are among the pieces of memorabilia up for sale at Julien’s Auctions upcoming Music Icons auction.

Over 800 items will be part of the auction, including instruments from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, Black Sabbath's Bill Ward and more.

The highlight of this year’s auction is Frehley’s most played 1975 Les Paul guitar, which is expected to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000. According to a press release, the guitar was Frehley's "constant companion" from the beginning of his career and was used "more than any other guitar in his arsenal."

Other Frehley memorabilia up for grabs include a 1977 tour jacket, a full-length kimono from the Rock & Roll Over Tour era and a purple velvet stage-worn jumpsuit.

Also part of the Music Icons auction is Hammett's first Ouija ESP custom guitar, which is signed with an inscription from the rocker; Vaughan's 1969 Guild F-412 Twelve String guitar, played during his 1990 MTV Unplugged performance; Ward's used Zildjian Gong and RIAA Platinum records; and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin's 1987 Gibson HR Fusion 1 guitar, used during the recording of the band's debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

Bidding for items will open online April 27, with the two-day live auction happening May 29 -30 at the Hard Rock Café Times Square in New York. More info can be found at JuliensAuctions.com.

Highlights from the auction will be on display at the Hard Rock Piccadilly Circus in London through April 13, before moving to Japan's Hard Rock Café Tokyo for display on April 27. Additional items will go on display at the Hard Rock in New York starting May 13.

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