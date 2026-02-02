KISS’ ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS perform during KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

KISS fans apparently can't get enough of their classic tune "I Was Made for Lovin' You." The video for the track has reached over 1 billion views on YouTube.

The band announced the milestone on social media, writing, "The numbers speak for themselves. This one still dominates. IWMFLY baby!!"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You" was Paul Stanley's first collaboration with songwriter Desmond Child and was featured on the band's 1979 album, Dynasty. The tune, which was criticized by some for its disco influences, became KISS' second Gold single and has been a staple at KISS' live shows throughout their career.

In July 2024 the song reached another career milestone, hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify, to become the first KISS song to join Spotify’s Billions club.

