KISS’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons among 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss pose upon their arrival into Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Victoria. (Photo by Jake Nowakowski/Newspix via Getty Images)

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are among the artists chosen for induction into the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The pair will be inducted into the 2026 class in the performers category, along with Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift.

Non-performing songwriters set for induction this year include Walter Afanasieff, who wrote Mariah Carey tunes like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Hero;" Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who penned Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "We Don't Need Another Hero;" and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, songwriter on Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."

"The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator," SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history."

He added, “This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”

Artists who were nominated, but not chosen this year, include Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, The Guess Who's Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, The Go-Go's Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin, America's Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, Sarah McLachlan, Pink, LL Cool J, The Carpenters' Richard Carpenter, Harry Wayne Casey aka KC of KC and the Sunshine Band, and Boz Scaggs.

The 2026 class will be celebrated at the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, taking place June 11 in New York City.

