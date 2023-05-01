KISS’ Paul Stanley calls gender confirmation treatment for children “a sad and dangerous fad”

KISS' Paul Stanley is facing some backlash after posting his thoughts about gender confirmation treatment for children, suggesting it's been "turned into a sad and dangerous fad."

"There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it," Stanley writes on Twitter.

He seems to suggest that it’s OK if adults make the decision to change their gender, but he has some issues with parents “normalizing” the choice for kids.

Stanley adds, “With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

The post has quickly been met with backlash. One of those blasting Stanley is The Offspring guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, who tweeted, "This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career. As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame."

