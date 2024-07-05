KISS’ Paul Stanley shares a look at his guitar collection

KISS’ Paul Stanley is giving fans an inside look into his guitar collection.

The rocker appears in the latest episode of Gibson TV's The Collection, where he gives folks a behind-the-scenes look at the KISS warehouse, where he stores his guitars.

In the video, Stanley shares that seeing Eddie Cochran on TV inspired him to want to play guitar, noting, “There was something about him that was rogue and seemed ruthless, a great attitude.”

“So that was really the start of my introduction to guitar, although I grew up in a family with a lot of folk music and bluegrass and opera and classical music and all,” he says. “But I was convinced I could play the guitar when I had no knowledge of the guitar, just because there was some sort of connection.”

Stanley says he kept trying to get his parents to buy him a guitar, and requested an electric guitar for his 13th birthday, but instead he got a “used nylon-string guitar.”

“I was shattered 'cause you can't play rock 'n' roll on this,” he said. “A couple of months later, I said, ‘You know, let me give that a go.' So that was really the start … I took to it really quickly.”

He adds, “I took a few lessons, and I wanted to go faster, and for some reason the teacher was, 'No. You have to stay at this pace.' So he went and the guitar stayed."

