KISS' Peter Criss teases Halloween announcement

Peter Criss attends the 2024 Raven Drum Foundation Benefit Show at The Cutting Room on March 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

KISS drummer and founding member Peter Criss appears to be teasing some news.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who left KISS in 1980, posted a new black-and-white teaser on YouTube that opens with images of a skyline on a rainy night, and then moves to what appears to be a rundown building with cobwebs on the walls, with crates on the ground that read "Criss."

As a flash of lightning strikes across the sky, the image of a building that reads “Criss Incorporated” comes into view, with the images of cat eyes in the background, an obvious reference to his KISS Catman persona.

The clip ends with the date "October 31, 2025" on the screen, followed by the logos for two record labels, Flatiron Recordings and Silvercraft Records, Inc.

While Criss didn’t give any other clues as to what he’s teasing, the label logos suggests new music may be on the way. In April he revealed that he was working on a solo album.

If he is indeed teasing a new album, it will be Criss' first solo album since 2007's One For All.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.