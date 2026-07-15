KISS reveals details of Ace Frehley tribute at KISS Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas

KISS has announced more details about the second edition of their KISS fan convention, KISS Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas. They've also revealed details of the planned tribute to their late bandmate Ace Frehley, who died in October 2025 at 74.

The tribute is set to feature the current members of KISS — Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer — joined by special guests artists. Performers will be supported by the Ace Frehley Band, and the plan is for each of the current members to personally select and perform a song to honor Ace’s legacy. The tribute promises to feature music covering all eras of Ace’s career.

The weekend will also feature two unmasked KISS performances — one acoustic, one electric — as well as performances by Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Keel, Enuff Z’Nuff and more.

There will also be band meet-and-greets, artists panels, Q&As and activities. Simmons will give fans a look at rare pieces of his personal memorabilia collection during Gene Simmons' Private KISS Collection Show & Tell; Stanley will host a KISS Cook Off, where participants will be challenged to recreate one of his signature dishes.

“Another year of the KISS Kruise experience and the best one yet is on the way,” Stanley says. “Everything we’ve learned at sea and on land over the past years is going into making this the ultimate weekend with us. No ship?!? No problem!”

KISS Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas will be held Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. A complete schedule rundown can be found at kisskruisevegas.com.

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