KISS unveils details for newly renamed KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, including added performance

Back in June, Paul Stanley revealed there were going to be some changes to the announced KISS Army Storms Vegas event — and apparently that includes the name.

The band just updated fans on the experience, which is now named KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas.

The event is still taking place Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels, but now, in addition to the previously announced KISS unmasked performance, a second acoustic unmasked performance has been added on opening night.

The event will also include performances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick; Stephen Pearcy performing the music of Ratt; former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach; Quiet Riot; Black N' Blue; and several KISS cover bands.

In addition to the music, Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer will take part in Q&A sessions, as will the band's manager, Doc McGhee. There will also be several panels, including one called The Future of Kiss, focused on what's ahead for the band.

More information can be found at KissKruiseVegas.com.

