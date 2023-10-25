Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo & more featured in new Geddy Lee docuseries, 'Are Bass Players Human Too?'

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Metallica's Robert Trujillo are featured in an upcoming docuseries called Are Bass Players Human Too?, hosted by Rush's Geddy Lee.

The show will find Lee visiting the homes of and jamming with fellow bassists as he "dive[s] deep into their lives and their inspirations."

Primus' Les Claypool and Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur are taking part, as well.

Are Bass Players Human Too? premieres December 5 on Paramount+. You can watch its trailer streaming now on YouTube.

