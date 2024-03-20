LA's Rainbow Bar & Grill to enshrine Lemmy's ashes

Glastonbury Festival 2015 - Day 1 Ian Gavan/Getty Images (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Lemmy Kilmister's beloved Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles is set to enshrine the ashes of the late Motörhead frontman.

The famed Sunset Strip watering hole will hold a ceremony on April 19, during which a new Motörhead-branded whiskey will also be unveiled.

For more info, visit the Rainbow's Facebook page.

Lemmy was known for being a frequent patron of the Rainbow Bar & Grill. Following his death in 2015, the Rainbow hosted Lemmy's memorial service and later put up a statue of him in 2016.

In addition to the Rainbow, Lemmy's ashes have been enshrined in a giant statue built at the site of France's Hellfest and on the grounds of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Additionally, his friends received bullet casings containing his ashes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

