Learn to fly: Australian airline adds extra flights around Foo Fighters Tasmania show

If you'll be traveling to Tasmania to see Foo Fighters' sold-out stadium concert on the Australian island state, you won't have to "Learn to Fly" yourself.

The airline Virgin Australia has announced extra flights around the Jan. 24 show, which adds about 700 extra seats. The newly added trips include two additional return services between Melbourne and the Tasmania city of Launceston on Jan. 23-25, and two additional return services between Sydney and Launceston on Jan. 24-25.

The Foos concert also coincides with the 2026 Australia Day weekend celebration.

"We have the broadest jet network between Launceston and the mainland, with direct services from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, making it easier for fans to fly directly to the concert," says Virgin Australia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Alistair Hartley in statement. "It's shaping up to be one of the busiest travel weekends of 2026 for northern Tasmania, and we'll keep monitoring bookings to determine if more seats are needed."

As previously reported, the Foo Fighters Tasmania show sold out in "record time," according to promoter Frontier Touring.

"We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia," frontman Dave Grohl said.

Foo Fighters' other live plans include a Jan. 14 benefit concert in Los Angeles, which celebrates Grohl's birthday, and a full U.S. stadium tour launching in August.

