Leather jacket hand-painted by The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood being auctioned off for charity

The Rolling Stones are giving fans a chance to win a unique gift bag, with proceeds going to a good cause.

The new sweepstakes, part of Universal Music Group's Music 4 Good Holiday Giveback, will have one lucky fan taking home a customized gift package that includes a leather jacket hand-painted by The Stones’ Ronnie Wood, plus a $500 gift card to the official Rolling Stones merch store.

Folks can purchase entries to the sweepstakes through Charity Stars, with most of the proceeds going to chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that's first to the frontlines to provide fresh meals in response to crises.

A winner will be announced Jan. 13.

The Stones' sweepstakes is one of several to raise money for World Central Kitchen. There are also options from KISS, Imagine Dragons, The Killers and more.

