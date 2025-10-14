Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel & Bono docs nominated for Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Documentaries about Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel and U2 frontman Bono are among the films recognized with nominations for the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The theatrical release Becoming Led Zeppelin, HBO's Billy Joel: And So It Goes and Apple TV's Bono: Stories of Surrender all received nods in the best music documentary category. The Jeff Buckley doc It's Never Over Jeff Buckley and two films directed by Questlove, Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music and Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), about the late Sly Stone, were also nominated.

A documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono was also recognized with a nomination. The film, One to One: John & Yoko, is nominated in the best archival documentary category.

Winners of the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards will be revealed on Nov. 9 at a gala in New York City.

