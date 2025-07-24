Led Zeppelin celebrates 50th anniversary of 'Physical Graffiti' with live EP & deluxe edition

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's fifth studio album, Physical Graffiti, and the band has announced some new releases to celebrate, including a new live EP and a deluxe edition of the album.

The EP, titled Live E.P. will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally. It will feature performances of four songs: "In My Time of Dying" and "Trampled Underfoot," both recorded live at London's Earls Court in 1975, and "Sick Again" and "Kashmir," both recorded at the Knebworth Festival in England in 1979.

As a preview, the performance of "Trampled Underfoot (Live From Earls Court, 1975)" is now available via digital outlets, with a performance video now on YouTube.

The band will also release an update of 2015's three-LP Physical Graffiti Deluxe Edition, which includes the remastered version of the album, the bonus album featuring rough mixes and early versions of songs, and a new replica Physical Graffiti poster.

Both releases are due out Sept. 12 and are available for preorder now.

Physical Graffiti, released on Feb. 24, 1975, was Led Zeppelin's first album to be released under their own label, Swan Song Records. The double album, produced by Jimmy Page, spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and also hit #1 in the U.K. and Canada. It was the first album to go Platinum from preorders alone and has since been certified 17-times Platinum in the U.S.

