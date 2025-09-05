Led Zeppelin releases performance video for 'In My Time of Dying' ahead of 'Live E.P.' release

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of their album Physical Graffiti, Led Zeppelin is releasing a new live EP, titled Live E.P., and now they've shared another preview.

The band just dropped a video for "In My Time of Dying," featuring archival footage of their performance at London's Earls Court in May 1975. The band previously shared a performance of "Trampled Underfoot," also from Earls Court.

Live E.P. includes four live Led Zeppelin performances. In addition to the two Earls Court songs, there's also "Sick Again" and "Kashmir," both recorded at the Knebworth Festival in England in 1979.

In addition to the EP, the 50th anniversary of Physical Graffiti will be marked with the release of an update of 2015's three-LP Physical Graffiti Deluxe Edition, which includes the remastered version of the album, the bonus album featuring rough mixes and early versions of songs, and a new replica Physical Graffiti poster.

Both releases are due out Sept. 12 and are available for preorder now.

