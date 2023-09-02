Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffet WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 03: Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre on November 03, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Buffett was encouraging people to vote for Sen. Nelson and Mayor Gillum who are in tight races against their Republican opponents. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle)

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his hit song “Margaritaville”, has passed away at the age of 76.

The statement released on his website and social media pages said he died peacefully surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

The song “Margaritaville”, released in 1977, quickly became a hit and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016.

It also helped brand Key West, Florida, as a distinct sound of music and a destination known the world over.

Buffett’s alleged desire for the simplicity of island life turned into a multimillion brand, with restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions.

He was listed as No. 13 in Forbes’ America’s Richest Celebrities in 2016 with a net worth of $550 million.

©2023 Cox Media Group