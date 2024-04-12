Lennon/McCartney part 2: Paul McCartney’s son James releases "Primrose Hill," co-written by Sean Ono Lennon

James and Paul McCartney/Photo credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age/Green Carpet Collection

By Jill Lances
While it may not be another Beatles tune, music fans are now being treated to another McCartney/Lennon musical collaboration.

James McCartney, son of Paul McCartney, just released a new song, "Primrose Hill," which he co-wrote with his "good friend" Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

"With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you," James shared on Instagram.

James is holding a contest in connection with the song, asking couples to share videos capturing "the essence of love and romance" in their favorite romantic location. The videos, which are due by April 19, must use the song in the background. Winners will have the opportunity to be featured in the video for the track.

