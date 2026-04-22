Lenny Kaye to release debut solo album

Musician Lenny Kaye, the longest serving member of the Patti Smith Group, is launching a solo career.

The 79-year-old rocker will release his debut solo album, Goin' Local, on July 17, described as "a deeply personal collection" that represents his "most autobiographical and introspective turn yet."

“I feel like I’m a new artist,” says Kaye. “I think this album will surprise those who think they know me from what I’ve done previously.”

Goin' Local features the song "Solstice," which was co-written by Smith, and includes special guests like jazz pianist Matthew Shipp, Railroad Earth's Tim Carbone, The Jayhawks' John Jackson and multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield.

As a preview of the record, Kaye has released the album's title track.

“I’ve always loved the local, its intimacy and camaraderie,” he says of the tune. “I feel that the truest ‘Goin’ Local’ is the privilege to go inside my own head and hear how I sound to me.”

Goin' Local is available for preorder now.

Kaye is set to hit the road in April with Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. The tour kicks off April 25 in Easton, Maryland.

Here is the track list for Goin' Local:

"Goin' Local"

"This Love"

"If I Were You"

"Let's Make a Memory"

"A Friend Like You"

"Be That As It May (May Day)"

"Solstice"

"World Book Night"

"Pennsylvania Girls"

"Poppy"

"The Things You Leave Behind"

"Yes I Will"

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