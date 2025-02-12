Lenny Kravitz, The Black Crowes to play Maryland’s Oceans Calling festival

Lenny Kravitz and The Black Crowes are set to perform at the 2025 Oceans Calling festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Green Day, Noah Kahan and Fall Out Boy will headline the festival, with the lineup also including DEVO, 4 Non Blondes, Train, Spin Doctors, Live, Collective Soul, Weezer and Blind Melon.

A presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingFestival.com.

