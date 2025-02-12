Lenny Kravitz, The Black Crowes to play Maryland’s Oceans Calling festival

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz and The Black Crowes are set to perform at the 2025 Oceans Calling festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Green Day, Noah Kahan and Fall Out Boy will headline the festival, with the lineup also including DEVO, 4 Non Blondes, Train, Spin Doctors, Live, Collective Soul, Weezer and Blind Melon.

A presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingFestival.com.

