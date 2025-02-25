Lenny Kravitz, Devo to play Shaky Knees Music Festival

Lenny Kravitz and Devo are among the artists booked to play the 12th edition of Shaky Knees Music Festival, taking place Sept. 19-21 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

The festival will be headlined by The Deftones, My Chemical Romance and blink-182, with the lineup also featuring 4 Non Blondes, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Alabama Shakes, Sublime, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend and more.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

Kravitz has been booking a lot of festivals in the U.S. this year. He’s already set to play Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California; New Orleans Jazz Fest; Roots Picnic 2025 in Philadelphia; JAS Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado; and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland.

Devo is also set to play Oceans Calling, as well as Milwaukee Summerfest. They’ll also kick off their own tour, 50 Years of Devolution … Continued, on May 1 in Philadelphia.

