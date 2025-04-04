Lenny Kravitz drops video for 'Blue Electric Light' track 'Let It Ride'

Lenny Kravitz has dropped a new video for the track "Let It Ride," from his latest album, Blue Electric Light, which was released in May 2024.

The clip, directed by Kravitz, is set in a club that’s mostly bathed in red light, and features lots of beautiful people who slowly let loose and begin dancing to the tune.

Along with the video, Kravitz has released a remix of the track by Welsh DJ Jamie Jones. It is available now via digital outlets. It's the first in a series of remixes of the song Kravitz plans to release.

"Let It Ride" is the fifth video Kravitz has released for a song from Blue Electric Light, following "TK421," "Human," "Paralyzed" and "Honey."

Lenny is currently on a European tour that hits Nice, France, on Friday. He's set to play several festival dates in the U.S. this year, starting with the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.