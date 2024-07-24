Lenny Kravitz drops video for Blue Electric Light track “Paralyzed”

Lenny Kravitz has just dropped the video for "Paralyzed," the third single off his recent album Blue Electric Light.
Blue Electric Light, Lenny's first new album since 2018's Raise Vibration, was released in May.
The rocker is currently on tour in Europe. He plays Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday and brings his show to the U.S. for a five-night stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.
