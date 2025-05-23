Lenny Kravitz drops new collection of 'Let It Ride' remixes

LENNY KRAVITZ Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Lenny Kravitz has released a collection of new remixes of his song "Let It Ride."

The set includes eight different takes on the track, which originally appeared on Kravitz's latest album, 2024's Blue Electric Ride. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Kravitz previously put out a group of "Let It Ride" remixes in April alongside the premiere of the song's video, which the "Fly Away" rocker directed himself.

Kravitz will resume touring in support of Blue Electric Ride in June at the Roots Picnic festival in Philadelphia.

