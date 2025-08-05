Lenny Kravitz earns MTV VMA nomination

Lenny Kravitz has nabbed a nomination for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kravitz has earned a nod in the best rock category for his song "Honey," where he’s up against videos from Green Day, Coldplay, Evanescence, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots.

Kravitz actually won in the best rock category in 2024. He was recognized for the track "Human," which, like "Honey," appears on his 2024 album, Blue Electric Light. Kravitz also performed on last year's show, treating the audience to a medley of "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Human" and "Fly," featuring Quavo.

The 2025 VMAs will air live from New York's UBS Arena Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will stream on Paramount+.

For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit Vote.MTV.com.

Kravitz is in the middle of his latest Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.