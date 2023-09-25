Lenny Kravitz and his enormous scarf make TikTok debut

ABC

By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz is the latest rocker to join TikTok, and he did so in a pretty hilarious way.

The rocker shared his first video on Saturday, September 23, and it had him walking through the park wearing his oversized brown blanket scarf.

“Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall,” he says to the camera.

According to Vogue, Kravitz first went viral with his enormous scarf back in 2012, when photographers caught him wearing it while on a stroll in New York City.

And it appears this video may now make the rocker synonymous with the chilly season. As one fan commented, "Lenny Kravitz is our Mariah Carey for fall," a reference to Mariah being synonymous with Christmas, thanks to her hit tune "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!