Lenny Kravitz and his enormous scarf make TikTok debut

Lenny Kravitz is the latest rocker to join TikTok, and he did so in a pretty hilarious way.

The rocker shared his first video on Saturday, September 23, and it had him walking through the park wearing his oversized brown blanket scarf.

“Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall,” he says to the camera.

According to Vogue, Kravitz first went viral with his enormous scarf back in 2012, when photographers caught him wearing it while on a stroll in New York City.

And it appears this video may now make the rocker synonymous with the chilly season. As one fan commented, "Lenny Kravitz is our Mariah Carey for fall," a reference to Mariah being synonymous with Christmas, thanks to her hit tune "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

