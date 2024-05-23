Lenny Kravitz on new album 'Blue Electric Light': “It’s just a celebration”

Lenny Kravitz is back with a brand new album, Blue Electric Light, dropping Friday, and he tells ABC Audio that the songs on the record came to him "organically."

“I'm always inspired, it's just a matter of what is it going to be,” he says. “I don't have any preconceived ideas when I start working on a new phase of music.”

Although some artists may head into the studio with a specific vision, that’s not how Lenny works — instead he just waits for the music to come to him.

“It's just a big mystery. So, until it's finished, I have no idea what's going on,” he says. “I'm just channeling what I'm receiving. I'm just an antenna.”

So, what kind of album did Blue Electric Light wind up becoming?

"The album is, it's just celebration, it's fun. It's just carefree and loose and spiritual and sensual, but mainly it's a lot of fun," Lenny says. "It's a bit of the record I didn't make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule. I can sense the influence from that time."

As for the message he hopes fans get after listening to Blue Electric Light, Kravitz shares, "As always, love. You know, love, unity, inclusion, God, humanity."

Blue Electric Light, Lenny's first album since 2018's Raise Vibration, is available for preorder now.

