Lenny Kravitz opens the doors of his Paris mansion to 'Architectural Digest'

Lenny Kravitz is giving fans a peak inside his Parisian home.

The rocker gave Architectural Digest a tour of his mansion, named Hotel de Roxie after his mother, Roxie Roker. He shares that he named it after his mom "because it was her dream to come live in Paris." He notes, "She wanted to retire after doing 11 seasons of The Jeffersons and she never got to do it."

"So I’m doing it for both of us and this place is a gift," he shares.

The tour gives the public a look at the home's grand entrance, complete with a custom-designed Steinway grand piano, the petit salon, named the Roxie Room, also after his mom, as well as the grand salon, bedrooms, library, dining room and more.

There's also a look at his studio, which features memorabilia pieces from such musicians as Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Prince, Bob Marley and John Lennon, as well as the boiler room, which Kravitz converted into a speakeasy-style club.

"The superstar musician has loved Paris since he first visited in 1989 but it wasn't until the early 2000s that he decided it was time to get a place in the city," reads a post on Instagram. "With a small apartment on the Seine in mind, Kravitz's vision deviated a little when he ended up viewing the grand mansion of Countess Anne d'Ornano."

The post notes that with his company, Kravitz Design, the "Let Love Rule" singer “spearheaded the design of his home. Soulful elegance was Kravitz’s design philosophy, filling his home with photographs, artwork, and artifacts connecting him to his ancestors and influential figures from throughout his life.”

