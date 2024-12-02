Lenny Kravitz shares sweet, and shirtless, birthday wishes to daughter Zoë Kravitz

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram to wish his daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, a happy birthday.

Zoë turned 36 on Sunday, and her rocker dad posted a black-and-white photo of them cuddling together on a bed when she was younger.
"Happy birthday Zoë…. Thank you for teaching me what true love and joy is,” Lenny, who is shirtless in the photo, shared in the caption. “I couldn’t be more proud of you. I love you.”
Zoë is Lenny’s only child. Her mother is his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet, who he was married to from 1987 to 1993.

