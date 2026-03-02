Lenny Kravitz teases new album

Looks like Lenny Kravitz is working on a new album.

The rocker teased fans with news of a new record in a recent post on Instagram featuring a photo of him behind the drum kit and his dog sitting beside him. Kravitz captioned the photo, "Jojo vibing on the new tracks for the upcoming album."

This isn't the first time this year that Kravitz has hinted at new music. Back in January he posted a photo from inside the studio, captioning the shot, "Studio. New music. New love. Let Love Rule. Always!"

So far Kravitz hasn't revealed any specific details about a new album. When it does get released it will be his first album of new material since 2024's Blue Electric Light.

Kravitz has a trio of shows in Mexico that kick off March 8 in Guadalajara. He returns to the U.S. to play Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 16, and then heads to Europe for a tour that begins June 12 in Italy.

A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

