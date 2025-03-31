Lenny Kravitz teases video for Blue Electric Light track ‘Let It Ride’

Lenny Kravitz is getting ready to release a new music video for the track "Let It Ride," and he's shared a tease of the clip on Instagram.

The rocker posted a short snippet of the video, which has him sitting in a chair — shirtless, of course — bathed in red light. The caption reveals that the video will be released on Friday.

"Let It Ride" is the latest single Kravitz is releasing from his album Blue Electric Light, which came out last May. Other singles from the album include "TK421," "Human," "Paralyzed" and "Honey."

Lenny is currently on a European tour that hits Bologna, Italy, on Monday. He's set to play several festival dates in the U.S. this year, starting with the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.