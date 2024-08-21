Lenny Kravitz to perform on the MTV VMAs

Lenny Kravitz is headed to the VMAs.

The rocker is one of the newly announced performers for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, happening Sept. 11 at UBS Arena in Queens, New York.

This will mark Kravitz’s first VMA performance in over 25 years. He previously graced the VMA stage in 1993 when he performed “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and won Best Male Video, and in 1998 when he joined Madonna for her performance of “Ray of Light.”

Lenny is nominated in the Best Rock Video category at this year's VMAs. His Blue Electric Light track "Human" is up against Bon Jovi's "Legendary," U2's "Atomic City," Green Day's "Dilemma," Coldplay's "feelslikeimfallinginlove" and Kings of Leon's "Mustang."

Fan voting is open now and runs through Aug. 30.

