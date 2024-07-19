Lenny Kravitz collaborates with Pressed Juicery for Blue Electric Light Lemonade

There’s no doubt by the looks of him that Lenny Kravitz is a healthy guy, and he wants to keep his fans healthy as well.

One way he hopes to do that is with a new collaboration with Pressed Juicery, which is now offering a special-edition Blue Electric Light Lemonade. It celebrates Lenny's most recent album, Blue Electric Light, and tour.

"Wellness is a vibe," Lenny shares on Instagram. "This vibrant lemonade captures the essence and energy of Blue Electric Light while promoting inner health." He adds, "Grab yours at select Pressed Juicery locations in NYC, LA, OC, Las Vegas and Austin to experience it for yourself."

Lenny released Blue Electric Light in May. He's currently on tour in Europe, with his next show happening in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Sunday. He brings his show to the U.S. for a five-night stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

