Lenny Kravitz returns with ring pull-up video

Lenny Kravitz is once again giving fans a look at his exercise routine.

In a new video posted to social media, a shirtless Lenny (of course) is doing an impressive set of ring pull-ups on what appears to be the roof of an outdoor seating area. At one point, he holds himself up for several seconds before spreading his legs out in a "V."

Unlike his previous workout video, Lenny skips the leather pants this time, opting instead to work out in jeans.

The entire clip is soundtracked by his latest single, “Human," and shared alongside the caption, “Another day… another life. Give thanks.”

"Human" is on Lenny's upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, which will be released May 24. It is available for preorder now.

