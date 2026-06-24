Let it Speed: Rolling Stones team with NASCAR for 'Foreign Tongues' collaboration

Covers of The Rolling Stones x NASCAR vinyl variants (courtesy of The Rolling Stones/NASCAR/Capitol Records)

The Rolling Stones have announced another collaboration in connection with their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The latest has the band teaming with NASCAR for a line of officially licensed co-branded NASCAR merchandise, including T-shirts, a sweatshirt and a signature racing jacket. There will also be two limited-edition NASCAR-themed Foreign Tongues vinyl variants.

In addition, the campaign will include a fan experience at locations around Chicago leading up to NASCAR's Chicagoland race weekend, July 4-5. It will feature a Rolling Stones listening lounge, where fans can enjoy Foreign Tongues inside a custom-designed Rolling Stone-inspired NASCAR show car.

The launch of the collaboration also includes a new video featuring NASCAR drivers Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch and Carson Hocevar, as well as YouTube creator and driver Cleetus McFarland, set to The Stones' latest single "In the Stars."

The NASCAR collab is one of many The Rolling Stones have announced in connection with Foreign Tongues, which comes out July 10. They previously revealed collabs with FIFA and Marvel.

More info can be found at Store.NASCAR.com and TheRollingStonesShop.com.

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