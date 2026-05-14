Library of Congress picks recordings by The Byrds, The Go-Go’s for National Recording Registry

The Byrds' "Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)" (Sony Music)

Recordings by The Byrds, Weezer and The Go-Go’s have been chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

In total 25 recordings have been chosen this year “based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

This year's picks include The Byrds' classic 1965 track "Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)"; Weezer's self-titled 1994 album, also known as The Blue Album; The Go-Go's 1981 hit Beauty and the Beat; and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's 1983 album Texas Flood.

Also chosen were Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," Chaka Khan's "I Feel For You" and Gladys Knight and The Pips' "Midnight Train to Georgia," as well as Taylor Swift's 1989 and Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."

There were also recordings by The Charlie Daniels Band, José Feliciano, Ray Charles, Reba McEntire, Rosanne Cash, Vince Gill and more.

"The sweep and diversity of the National Recording Registry class of 2026 beautifully captures the scope of the American experience as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Robbin Ahrold, chair of the National Recording Preservation Board, adding that this year’s picks are “a thrilling reflection of America at its best.”

The public can nominate recordings to be considered. This year, the Library of Congress received over 3,000 nominations, with Weezer among the top nominated selections. With the new additions, the National Recording Registry titles are now at 700, part of a recorded sound collection of close to 4 million items.

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