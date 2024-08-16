Limited-edition vinyl pressings to mark Ramones’ 50th anniversary debut at CBGB

Rhino has teamed with Vinyl Me, Please to feature the New York punk rock band in a variety of new pressings, including highlighting 1977's Rocket to Russia as their September 2024 Essentials Record of the Month. The reissue will be pressed on what's being described as 180g "Gabba Gabba Hey" vinyl, made with lacquers cut from master tapes, and comes with an art print of the band.
But that's not all. Vinyl Me, Please will also release a 40th anniversary edition of the Ramones' 1984 release Too Tough To Die as their September Rock Record of the Month, releasing it on 180g Blue Cloudy vinyl, while a limited-edition pressing of 1978's Road To Ruin, pressed on Orange Cloudy vinyl, will also be available.
Those interested in getting their hands on one of these Ramones vinyls will need to sign up at vinylmeplease.com by Aug. 30.
