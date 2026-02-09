Lineup announced for the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC concert

Paul Simon, Elvis Costello and ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons are among the artists set to perform at the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC concert, taking place March 5 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Other artists on the bill include Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Linda Perry, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jon Batiste, Susanna Hoffs, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty, plus special surprise guests.

All artists will be backed by a house band, led by bassist Will Lee, best known as a member of the Late Show with David Letterman band.

A ticket presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Love Rocks NYC is a benefit for the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves.

The Love Rocks concerts, which first launched in 2017, have raised $65 million -- enough to fund 6.5 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

