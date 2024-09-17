Lineup announced for Bobby Weir-curated Dead Ahead Festival

Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir is putting his stamp on the second annual Dead Ahead Festival.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is curating the five-night fest, taking place Jan. 9-13, 2025, at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

The festival is set to include three nights of collaborations from Weir, Sturgill Simpson, Rick Mitarotonda, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Don Was and Jay Lane. In addition, Brittney Spencer and Grace Bowers are expected to sit in, with Brandi Carlile billed as a “very special guest.”

Plus, Oteil & Friends will perform two full sets, one of which will celebrate the Jerry Garcia Band, while Simpson will have his own set, along with Trampled By Turtles, Joy Oladokun and Neal Francis.

A presale for past attendees of Dead Ahead and Dead & Company's Playing in the Sand festival starts Friday at 12 p.m. ET, with all-inclusive packages going on sale to the general public Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit deadaheadfestival.com.

