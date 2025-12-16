Lineup for Billy Joel 'Music Of' concert announced

Billy Joel is going to be the focus of New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf's annual Music Of concert series, and the lineup of artists celebrating Joel has just been announced.

This year's concert is March 12 at Carnegie Hall, with a lineup that includes Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas, Train's Pat Monahan, Gavin DeGraw, OAR's Marc Roberge, Matt Nathanson, country star Tanya Tucker, Americana artists The War and Treaty and Mary Chapin Carpenter and singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, with more artists to be announced.

Joel’s eight-piece touring band will also be on hand for the celebration, serving as the evening’s house band.

For the first time ever, the show completely sold out before the lineup of artists was announced. Tickets remain for a live rehearsal show at City Winery on March 11.

The Joel concert will be the 21st Music Of tribute put on by Dorf. Since the series launched in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity.

This year's honoree was Patti Smith, with previous concerts celebrating the music of Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Prince, R.E.M., Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.

