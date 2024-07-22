Listen to clip of Chris Cornell's unreleased "Fast Car" cover

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has shared a clip of the late Soundgarden frontman's currently unreleased cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

Vicky posted the snippet on Instagram on Saturday, which would've marked Chris' 60th birthday.

"On [Chris'] 60th we can all celebrate his genius as an artist who redefined music, but also the incredible man who touched and changed lives," Vicky wrote. "He's an icon, and he gave us all so much - his unique voice, his poetry, his creativity… his life was a gift to so many."

"And as you can hear - there’s more to come!!!" she adds. "Sharing this to thank you all for your love and support and come together in celebrating."

Chris died in 2017 at age 52. A posthumous covers album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, was released in 2020 and features Cornell's renditions of songs including "Nothing Compares 2 U," Guns N' Roses' "Patience" and John Lennon's "Watching the Wheels."

Also on his birthday, Heart's Nancy Wilson shared a video of Chris covering The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.