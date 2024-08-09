Listen to Eddie Vedder's cover of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top"

Eddie Vedder has released his previously teased cover of the Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' song "Room at the Top."

The Pearl Jam frontman recorded the 1999 song for the soundtrack to the upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. He previously performed "Room at the Top" during the in memoriam segment of the 2018 Oscars and has played it live during his solo concerts.

You can listen to Vedder's cover now via digital outlets. The Bad Monkey soundtrack, which consists mostly of Petty covers, is due out Oct. 4 and also includes contributions from Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff and Fitz and the Tantrums.

Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn, premieres Aug. 14. It'll mark the second show of 2024 to spawn a Vedder cover — he previously put his spin on The English Beat's "Save It for Later" for the third season of The Bear.

