Listen to Iggy Pop sing with Cat Power for Marianne Faithfull tribute album

In the Q Records

By Josh Johnson

Iggy Pop sings with Cat Power on a cover of the song "Working Class Hero" for an upcoming tribute album to English musician Marianne Faithfull.

"Working Class Hero" was originally written by John Lennon and recorded by Faithfull for her 1979 album, Broken English. On their version, Iggy's gravelly, almost spoken word delivery contrasts with Cat Power's ethereal vocals.

You can listen to the Pop/Power "Working Class Hero" cover streaming now on YouTube.

The tribute album, titled The Faithful, is due out December 8. It will support Marianne, 76, as she continues to battle with long COVID. She was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!