Listen to Joan Jett X Alanis Morissette mash-up ahead of their Triple Moon tour

Joan Jett and Alanis Morissette, plus singer Morgan Wade, will kick off their Triple Moon tour in June. But ahead of the tour launch, Jett and Morissette have released a mash-up of two of their biggest hits.

The track is called "Hate Myself for Loving You Oughta Know," and brings together Joan and The Blackhearts' 1988 hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and Alanis' signature 1995 tune "You Oughta Know." The song incorporates vocals and music for both songs, and the video includes snippets from both original videos, as well as live footage and vocals from Joan's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" song and video.

Jett's signature "Ow!" is also scattered throughout the mash-up, created by DJ Cummerbund.

"We wanted to celebrate [the tour] with this mashup," Alanis wrote on YouTube. "Elated to see you very soon."

The Triple Moon tour launches June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. Will Jett and Morissette perform the mash-up onstage? There's only one way to find out.

