Listen to new stripped-down mix of Ozzy Osbourne's Billy Morrison collab, 'Gods of Rock N Roll'

By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison have released a stripped-down mix of their collaborative song "Gods of Rock N Roll."

The track originally dates back to 2015, and was rerecorded by Ozzy and Morrison 10 years later alongside a choir and 61-piece orchestra, plus fellow Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. This new stripped mix features just Ozzy's vocals alongside the orchestra.

"It is an absolutely unique and emotional mix and I can't wait for you all to hear it," Morrison says.

The updated recording is accompanied by a lyric video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

You can hear the full version of "Gods of Rock N Roll" on the deluxe version of Morrison's latest solo album, The Morrison Project. The record also includes another Ozzy collaboration called "Crack Cocaine."

