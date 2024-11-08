Listen to Stevie Nicks duet with Jason Kelce on 'Maybe This Christmas'

After a month's worth of teases, you can finally hear what it sounds like when retired NFL star Jason Kelce attempts to sing with two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks.

"Maybe This Christmas," the duet they recorded for Jason's annual charity album, which this year is titled A Philly Special Christmas Party, is out now. The whole album, which also features Boyz II Men, Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and others, arrives Nov. 22.

The song "Maybe This Christmas," written by Ron Sexsmith, finds Jason — who can actually carry a tune — joining Stevie for a message of hope and healing this holiday season. "Maybe this Christmas will mean something more/ Maybe this year love will appear," he sings. Stevie takes the second verse, singing, "Maybe forgiveness will ask us to call/ Someone we love, someone we've lost."

Together, they sing, "Maybe there'll be an open door/ Maybe the star that shone before/ Will shine once more."



"There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record," says executive producer Conner Barwin in a statement. "There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality."

It's not clear how the hookup with the former Philadelphia Eagles star happened, but Stevie is a friend of Taylor Swift's, and she, of course, is dating Travis.



Proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to support Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Holiday Toy Drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station, among other charities.

