Listen to Tony Iommi play on new Robbie Williams song, 'Rocket'

Tony Iommi has collaborated with U.K. pop star Robbie Williams.

The Black Sabbath guitarist provides the riffs on Williams' new song, "Rocket." The track will appear on Williams' upcoming album, Britpop.

"I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left [pop group] Take That in 1995," Williams says. "It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. I've worked with some of my heroes on this album; it's raw, there are more guitars and it's an album that's even more upbeat and anthemic than usual."

We'll see if Liam Gallagher has anything to say about that.

You can listen to "Rocket" now via digital outlets. Britpop is due out in the fall.

Iommi, meanwhile, is prepping for the Black Sabbath reunion/farewell show in July, which will see him performing alongside fellow original members Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the final time. The stacked bill also includes an Ozzy solo performance, plus Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool and Slayer.

