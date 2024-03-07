Little Feat announces first new album in 12 years, 'Sam’s Place'

Little Feat is set to release their first new album in 12 years, Sam's Place, on May 17. The record is the group's first blues album, and the first to feature percussionist Sam Clayton on lead vocals.

The nine-track album is made up of a mixture of blues covers and one new song, “Milk Man,” which Sam wrote. The album also features a guest appearance by Bonnie Raitt on a cover of Muddy Waters’ “Long Distance Call.”

“I'm very happy because I was never expecting anything like that,” Clayton says of singing on the album. “I mean, I have wanted to, but I just wasn't expecting it to come to fruition. It was a long wait, but it’s satisfying.”

To give fans a little preview of the record, Little Feat has just released the track “You’ll Be Mine,” a cover of a Willie Dixon-penned tune made famous by Howlin’ Wolf.

You can listen to "You'll be Mine" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Sam's Place is available for preorder now.

Little Feat is set to hit the road on their Can't Be Satisfied tour starting May 31 in Berkley, California. A complete list of dates can be found at littlefeat.net.

Here is the track list for Sam's Place:

"Milk Man"

"You'll Be Mine"

"Long Distance Call"

"Don't Go No Further"

"I Can't Be Satisfied"

"Last Night"

"Why People Like That"

"Mellow Down Easy"

"Got My Mojo Working (Live)"

